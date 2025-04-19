Business Today
ICICI Bank Q4 profit jumps 18% YoY to Rs 12,630 cr; FY25 PAT at Rs 47,227 cr

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 19, 2025 4:23 PM IST
ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 at ₹12,630 crore. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew 11% YoY to ₹21,193 crore.

For the full financial year 2024–25, profit after tax rose 15.5% YoY to Rs 47,227 crore. ICICI Bank has announced that its board has proposed a dividend of Rs 11 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each, pending necessary approvals. The dividend payout will occur following approval at the company's Annual General Meeting.

Deposits saw healthy growth, with total period-end deposits rising 14% YoY to Rs 16.10 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. Average deposits during Q4FY25 increased 11.4% to Rs 14.86 lakh crore. The average CASA (current and savings account) ratio for the quarter stood at 38.4%.

On the lending front, the domestic loan portfolio expanded 13.9% YoY to Rs 13.11 lakh crore. The retail loan book, which accounted for 52.4% of the total loan portfolio as of March-end, grew 8.9% YoY and 2% sequentially.

ICICI Bank’s asset quality improved in the March 2025 quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.67 percent, compared to 1.96 percent in the December 2024 quarter and 2.16 percent a year ago.

The net NPA ratio also eased to 0.39 percent, down from 0.42 percent in both the preceding quarter and the same period last year.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs dropped to Rs 24,166.18 crore as of March 31, 2025, from Rs 27,745.33 crore at the end of December 2024 and Rs 27,961.68 crore a year earlier.

On Thursday, ICICI Bank saw a 3.73% increase in its shares, before closing at Rs 1,407 on the NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 19, 2025 4:12 PM IST
