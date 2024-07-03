IEX shares in news as firm reports 24.7% rise in June electricity volume

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) are in news today after the firm reported a stellar growth in electricity trading volumes for June 2024, rising 24.7% year-on-year (YoY). In Tuesday's trade, IEX stock closed 2.25% lower at Rs 185, against the previous close of Rs 189.25 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IEX stands at 64.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year. IEX shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 8.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.75 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 16,625 crore in the previous session.

The exchange logged an electricity volume of 10,185 MU for the month, with the total volume, including certificates, reaching 10,677 MU, up by 19.4% compared to the previous year.

In first quarter of fiscal year 2025, IEX reported a 19% rise in electricity volume to 28,178 MU. Total volume in Q1, including certificates, stood at 30,354 MU, marking a growth of 20.8% over Q1 of FY24.