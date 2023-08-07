IEX shares July update, says volume traded up 19% YoY; stock rises

scorecardresearch
IEX said higher liquidity is expected to result in more competitive prices on the exchanges, giving further optimisation opportunities to Discoms and Open Access consumers.

SUMMARY
  • Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 3,976 MU in July from 3,547 MU YoY, up 12 per cent.
  • Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,540 MU in July, up 19 per cent YoY growth.
  • Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising contracts up to 3 months, traded 1036 MU in July. m

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) rose 2 per cent in Monday's trade after the energy exchange said it achieved 8,522 MU overall volume in July, including green market trade of 275 MU, 6.24 Lac RECs (equivalent to 624 MU) and 70,222 ESCerts (equivalent to 70 MU). The overall volume traded during the month, IEX said, increased 19 per cent on YoY basis.

Following the development, the stock rose 2 per cent to hit high of Rs 129.55 on BSE.

The price in July was Rs 4.55 per unit, down 16 per cent YoY, due to improved sell side liquidity on the exchange platform. The supply scenario continued to ease during the month due to robust coal production, reduction in prices of e-auction coal and imported fuel, IEX said in a BSE filing.

In the coming months, higher liquidity is expected to result in more competitive prices on the Exchanges, giving further optimisation opportunities to Discoms and Open Access consumers, it said.

As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country in July stood at 139 BU, increasing 9 per cent on YoY basis.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 3,976 MU in July from 3,547 MU YoY, up 12 per cent. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,540 MU in July, up 19 per cent YoY growth. "There were 757 participants in this segment during the month. The RTM segment enables distribution utilities and industries with greater flexibility and efficient optimisation of portfolios, by balancing their power demand-supply on a real-time basis," IEX said.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1036 MU during July, up 136 per cent on YoY basis. IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 275 MU volume in July.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 07, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
