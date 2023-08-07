IEX shares July update, says volume traded up 19% YoY; stock rises

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) rose 2 per cent in Monday's trade after the energy exchange said it achieved 8,522 MU overall volume in July, including green market trade of 275 MU, 6.24 Lac RECs (equivalent to 624 MU) and 70,222 ESCerts (equivalent to 70 MU). The overall volume traded during the month, IEX said, increased 19 per cent on YoY basis.

Following the development, the stock rose 2 per cent to hit high of Rs 129.55 on BSE.

The price in July was Rs 4.55 per unit, down 16 per cent YoY, due to improved sell side liquidity on the exchange platform. The supply scenario continued to ease during the month due to robust coal production, reduction in prices of e-auction coal and imported fuel, IEX said in a BSE filing.

In the coming months, higher liquidity is expected to result in more competitive prices on the Exchanges, giving further optimisation opportunities to Discoms and Open Access consumers, it said.

As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country in July stood at 139 BU, increasing 9 per cent on YoY basis.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 3,976 MU in July from 3,547 MU YoY, up 12 per cent. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2,540 MU in July, up 19 per cent YoY growth. "There were 757 participants in this segment during the month. The RTM segment enables distribution utilities and industries with greater flexibility and efficient optimisation of portfolios, by balancing their power demand-supply on a real-time basis," IEX said.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1036 MU during July, up 136 per cent on YoY basis. IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 275 MU volume in July.

Also read: Karur Vysya Bank, RITES, Saksoft, Gabriel India shares to turn ex-dividend today

Also read: Rs 302 to Rs 3,660: This power stock turned into a multibagger in three years; likely to hit Rs 7,000 in a year