Karur Vysya Bank, RITES, Saksoft, Gabriel India shares to turn ex-dividend today

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, RITES Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Navneet Education Ltd would be among a handful of stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend Monday. Shares of RITES will turn ex-dividend on Monday. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share. Monday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining the name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible RITES shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on August 27.



Karur Vysya Bank had announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on September 22. In the case of Navneet Education, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.60. The actual dividend will be paid on July 7.



Gabriel India shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 1.65 per share and the dividend will be paid on September 13. Saksoft shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Re 0.35 per share and the dividend will be paid on September 13.



National Fittings (Rs 1.50 per share) and Shreeji Translogistics (Re 0.20 per share) were two other stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend on Monday.



Meanwhile, the board of Easy Trip Planners Ltd would consider a proposal of preferential shares. Also, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Bayer Cropscience Ltd and Emami Ltd are among companies that would declare their June quarter results today.

