IndiaMart InterMesh shares rise 9% post Q4 earnings, check details

Shares of IndiaMart InterMesh rose 9% in early deals after the online retailer reported a 78.49 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. IndiaMart InterMesh stock gained 9.09% to Rs 2888.95 against the previous close of Rs 2648.20 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,239 crore. A total of 0.97 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.27 crore. Net profit came at Rs 99.6 crore for the quarter ended on March 31 against Rs 55.8 crore in the Q4 of FY23.

Related Articles

Consolidated revenue climbed 17 per cent to Rs 314.7 crore in Q4 from Rs 268.8 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Cash generated from operations came at Rs 260 crore in Q4, the company said. For the entire financial year, consolidated cash generated from operations was Rs 559 crore.

“Collections from customers climbed 16 per cent to Rs 484 crore in Q4, primarily comprising standalone collections of Rs 465 crore and Busy Infotech Collections of Rs 18 crore representing a growth of 16 per cent and 24 per cent respectively," the company said in an exchange filing.

In the last fiscal, consolidated net profit climbed 17.69% to Rs 334 crore year-on-year from Rs 283.8 crore. Consolidated revenue for FY24 came at Rs 1,196.8 crore, up 21.45 per cent from Rs 985.4 crore from the end of FY23.

IndiaMart InterMesh stock declined to a 52-week low of Rs 2395 on January 18 , 2024 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 3293.45 on September 7, 2023.