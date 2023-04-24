IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Bank of Maharashtra to share Q4 results, declare dividend today

IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Logistics, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Century Textiles & Industries, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and IIFL Securities are mong a dozen companies which will announce their quarterly results on Monday. Except for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and IIFL Securities, the boards of all companies mentioned above will consider paying final dividends for FY23. Shares of NETTLINX will turn ex-bonus today while the board of Gujchem Distillers India will consider issuing of warrants.

The biggest quarterly results for the day would be that of IndusInd Bank and Persistent Systems. Nuvama Institutional Equities expects IndusInd Bank to report 55.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 2,120 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,360 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter may jump 18.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,710 crore from Rs 3,990 crore YoY. net interest margin (NIM) is seen at 4.28 per cent against 4.27 per cent in December and 4.20 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Slippages as percentage of lagged loans is seen at 2.47 per cent against 3.85 per cent YoY.

In the case of Persistent Systems, Motilal Oswal Securities expects the IT firm to report a profit of Rs 276.30 crore compared with Rs 201 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 36 per cent. It sees revenue growing 37.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,248 crore Rs 1,638 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebit margin is seen at 15.5 per cent against 14 per cent YoY.

"We expect growth at 3 per cent QoQ CC below the 4-6 epr cent expected range due to weak demand environment. Margin should largely remain flat QoQ after good expansion in Q3FY23. The medium-term growth and margin outlook should be key monitorable," the broking firm said in its preview note.

NETTLINX will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. Today is also the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of bonus equity shares of the company.

Meanwhile, the board of Gujchem Distillers India will consider and discuss the issue of warrants on the preferential basis today.

