scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Infosys dividend at Rs 17.50: Payouts that NRN, daughter Akshata & Murthy family will earn

Feedback

Infosys dividend at Rs 17.50: Payouts that NRN, daughter Akshata & Murthy family will earn

NR Narayana Murthy (NRN) owned 1,66,45,638 shares or 0.46 per cent stake in the IT major at the end of December quarter. A final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share would earn him Rs 29.12 crore in dividend income.

NR Narayana Murthy (NRN) owned 1,66,45,638 shares or 0.46 per cent stake in the IT major at the end of December quarter. A final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share would earn him Rs 29.12 crore in dividend income NR Narayana Murthy (NRN) owned 1,66,45,638 shares or 0.46 per cent stake in the IT major at the end of December quarter. A final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share would earn him Rs 29.12 crore in dividend income

Infosys' final dividend of FY23 at Rs 17.50 per share would earn the Murthy family Rs 264.17 crore in dividend payouts. The list of eligible shareholders for dividend, if shares are held till the record date, i.e. June 2, would include founder Narayana Murthy (NRN), his wife Sudha N Murty, his son Rohan Murty and his daughter Akshata Murty, who is also wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Infosys Ltd
Infosys Ltd