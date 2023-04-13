Infosys dividend at Rs 17.50: Payouts that NRN, daughter Akshata & Murthy family will earn

Infosys' final dividend of FY23 at Rs 17.50 per share would earn the Murthy family Rs 264.17 crore in dividend payouts. The list of eligible shareholders for dividend, if shares are held till the record date, i.e. June 2, would include founder Narayana Murthy (NRN), his wife Sudha N Murty, his son Rohan Murty and his daughter Akshata Murty, who is also wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak.

As per the December quarter shareholding pattern, Akshata Murty would earn a dividend of Rs 68.17 crore on 3,89,57,096 shares or 1.07 per cent stake she held as one of the Infosys promoters, as of December 31, 2022. The latest shareholding pattern for Infosys is yet to be out.

NR Narayana Murthy (NRN), who as per Forbes is worth $4.3 billion, owned 1,66,45,638 shares or 0.46 per cent stake in the IT major at the end of December quarter. A final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share would earn him Rs 29.12 crore in dividend income.

Sudha N Murty would get Rs 60.46 crore in dividends on her 0.95 per cent (3,45,50,626 shares) stake. Rohan Murty, who owned 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 per cent, stake in Infosys, would get Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income.

The dividend will be paid on July 3.

Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said. “Free cash generation in Q4, led by robust collections, was strong. Executing on our capital allocation policy, we successfully completed the share buyback and have proposed a final dividend of Rs 17.50 for FY23”, he added."

The final dividend that Infosys announced for FY23 was in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share that Infosys already paid. With this, the total dividend per share for FY23 stood at Rs 34 per share, which is a 9.7 per cent increase over FY22. In value terms, the company announced total dividend of Rs 14,200 crore for FY23.

Meanwhile, the company completed the open market share buyback on February 13, at an average price of Rs 1,539 per share (compared to maximum buyback Price of Rs 1,850 per share). Consequently, the share capital of the company got reduced by 1.44 per cent. Including the recently concluded buyback and final dividend for FY23, the company has returned 86 per cent of free cash flow to shareholders under the current capital allocation policy, Infosys said.

