Integra Essentia shares up 5% as company announces record date for bonus issue

Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd rose during the trading session on Monday as the company announced record date for the issue of bonus shares. The firm announced the record date for the bonus shares on Saturday and informed the bourses about the same through an exchange filing.



The company has fixed Thursday, January 11, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of issue of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, said the company in an exchange filing with the exchanges. The company will issue one additional shares with a face value of Re 1 each, for every one share of the company held with the same face value as on the record date.



Following the announcement of a record date for bonus issue, shares of Integra Essentia rose about 5 per cent to Rs 7.32 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization of close to Rs 335 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 6.99 in the previous trading session on Friday.



The aforementioned bonus issue was recommended by the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on November 27, 2023 and subsequent approval of the members has already been obtained through postal ballot on Friday, December 29 2023, the company said.



Integra Essentia is a company engaged in business of life essentials, including food (agro products), clothing (textiles and garments), infrastructure (materials and services for construction and infrastructure development) and mnergy (materials, products and services for the renewable energy equipment and projects) and more.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Coal India shares: 70% upside in 2023, analysts see further upside on this dividend-paying PSU stock

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analyst for January 1, 2024: Dabur India, Suven Pharmaceuticals and Samvardhana Motherson