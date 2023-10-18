IRB Infra, Sulzon Energy, Bajaj Hind, PNB & NBCC shares gain amid heavy NSE volumes

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB) and NBCC Ltd gained up to 11 per cent in Wednesday's trade amid high volumes on NSE. Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank led the turnover chart on the exchange.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd topped the volume chart. The infrastructure developer, which deals in highways sector, saw its shares gaining 10.60 per cent to Rs 36.00, as 8,67,14,126 shares worth Rs 301 crore changed hands on the counter by 10.37 am. The company recently executed a definitive agreements with affiliates of GIC as financial investors in relation to implementation of Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project.

Suzlon Energy shares surged 4.92 per cent to Rs 30.95. A total of 7,42,12,966 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 228 crore changed hands so far. The scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 31.06 earlier today.

RattanIndia Power Ltd shares advanced 4.32 per cent at Rs 7.25, as 5,20,41,314 shares worth Rs 37.41 crore changed hands on the counter.

Shares of Vodafone Idea fell 0.42 per cent to Rs 11.85. A total of 3,61,61,764 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 43 crore changed hands. Bajaj Hind climbed 4.7 per cent to Rs 27.85. A total of 3,52,29,034 Bajaj Hind shares changed hands worth Rs 97 crore. The company recently said NCLT has considered petition by SBI for withdrawal of insolvency petition and fixed the next date of hearing on October 25 for passing appropriate order on the application.

PNB rose 1.12 per cent to Rs 76.65 as 5,34,10,881 shares worth Rs 843 crore changed hands. Vakrangee plunged 3.9 per cent to Rs 20.75 as Rs 60 crore worth 2,87,18,939 shares changed hands

NBCC, IRFC, MMTC, Zomato, HUDCO and YES Bank were among other stock that saw high volumes in Wednesday's trade.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank topped the chart. The private lender saw a Rs 751 crore turnover. It was followed by Bajaj Finance with a Rs 630 crore turnover. ITI, Cipla, IRB Infra, Reliance Industries, and Tata Motors were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Wednesday's trade.

