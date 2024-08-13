scorecardresearch
IRCTC Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 308 crore, stock ends flat 

IRCTC stock ended on a flat note at Rs 918.30, down 0.65% on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 73,464 crore. 

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) reported a 32.5% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2024. IRCTC clocked a net profit of Rs 308 crore in Q1 against a profit of Rs 232 crore in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue in the last quarter climbed 11.8% to Rs 1,120 crore against Rs 1,002 crore in the June 2023 quarter. 

EBITDA rose 9.3% to Rs 375 crore in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 343 crore in the Q1 of the previous fiscal. EBIDTA margins slipped to 33.5% in the last quarter against 34.2% on a year-on-year basis. 

The IRCTC stock ended on a flat note at Rs 918.30, down 0.65% on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 73,464 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 13, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
