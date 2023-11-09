Jaiprakash Associates, JP Power shares jump up to 8% ahead of Q2 results, see high volumes on NSE

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates) and Jaiprakash Power Ltd (JP Power) were among stocks that rallied up to 10 per cent in Thursday's trade amid high volumes on NSE. JP Associates is scheduled to report its September quarter results today. JP Power, on the other hand, would report its quarterly results on Friday.

JP Power was up 4.69 per cent at Rs 14.50. JP Power saw 10,83,10,120 shares worth 153.69 crore changing hands. Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, on the other hand, climbed 8.46 per cent to hit a high of Rs 18.83 apiece. A total of 3,43,07,471 JP Associates shares worth Rs 63 crore changing hands on the counter.

YES Bank shares gained 0.84 per cent to Rs 18.10, as Rs 298 crore worth 16,30,36,451 YES Bank shares changed hands on the counter. Reliance Power climbed 4.4 per cent to Rs 21.35. A total of 7,63,43,720 Reliance Power Ltd shares worth Rs 160 crore changed hands.

Godha Carbon & Insulation Ltd were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit limit at Re 0.55, as 6,66,32,718 company shares worth Rs 3.39 crore changed hands.

Vodafone Idea shares added 1.47 per cent to Rs 13.85. A total 5,25,49,726 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 72 crore changed hands so far. Orient Green Power Company Ltd shares advanced 4.20 per cent to Rs 17.40, as 3,15,68,680 company shares worth Rs 54.77 crore changed hands.

IRB Infra, RattanIndia Power Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) and HCC Planners also saw high volumes.

PFC topped the turnover chart on BSE. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 593 crore. It was followed by CDSL that recorded a turnover of Rs 436 crore so far. HDFC Bank (Rs 401 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 368 crore), MTAR Tech (Rs 350 crore), YES Bank (Rs 337 crore) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (Rs 318 crore) also witnessed high turnover today.

