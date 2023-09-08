JBM Auto, RITES, Zen Tech, Macrotech, Tatva Chintan, MOIL & Max Healthcare shares to turn ex-dividend today

JBM Auto Ltd, RITES, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Zen Technologies, Macrotech Developers Ltd, MOIL, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd would be among three dozen stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend on Friday. Others included The New India Assurance Company Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, NACL Industries, Allcargo Terminals Ltd, PPAP Automotive and Sarda Energy.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute will turn ex-dividend on Friday. The company had announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. Friday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining the name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible Max Healthcare Institute shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 27.

Macrotech Developers had announced a dividend of Re 1 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on October 15. In the case of Venky's, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6. The actual dividend will be paid on October 22.

RITES shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and the dividend will be paid on October 15. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share and the dividend will be paid on October 22.

GIC-Re (Rs 7.20 per share), ZF Steering Gear (Rs 5 per share), HUDCO (Rs 3.10 per share), The New India Assurance Company (Rs 1.93 per share), Taj GVK Hotels(Re 1 per share), Zen Technologies (Re 0.20 per share) are some other stocks that would turn ex-dividend today. Sarda Energy had announced a sepcial dividend of Re 0.75 and final dividend of Re 0.75. The stock would turn ex-dividend today.

Meanwhile, shares of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd will turn ex-date for bonus. The company had announced a bonus issue in the 1:1 ratio.

