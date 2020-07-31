Jet Airways share hits 5 upper circuit after airline acquires six Boeing aircraft

Jet Airways share price closed higher on Friday after the cash-strapped domestic carrier announced it has acquired six Boeing aircraft and their engines.

Jet Airways has purchased six Boeing aircraft and their engines against a lump sum payment of $13,000,000. The company has raised funds from the sale proceeds of its Bandra-Kurla headquarters in June.

Jet Airways share price earlier today opened with a loss of 4.84%. However, the share erased early trend within minutes and hit upper circuit of 5% to an intraday high of Rs 29.25 on BSE against the last close of Rs 27.90. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 2.7. Stock price of Jet Airways, that suspended operations in April 2019, ended 4.84% higher at Rs 29.25 on BSE.

Jet Airways shares stand higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day but lower than 5-day moving averages.

A buyout option was exercised whereby the company made payment of USD 13,000,000 to acquire ownership of six aircraft and engines, as per the filing. "One of the end-uses contemplated by the NCLT order is that the company would exercise its buyout option under six different aircraft leasing arrangements, originally entered into in the year 2007," the filing added.

The company, that is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings reported a loss of Rs 5,535.75 crore for FY19 on Wednesday, compared to loss of Rs 766.13 crore it reported for FY18. The airline's total income declined by 2.6% YoY to Rs 23,314.11 crore from Rs 23,958.37 crore in the year-ago fiscal.

