JSW Energy shares in news today on Q3 earnings, fund raising nod 

JSW Energy stock fell 5.72% to close at Rs 504 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 534.60 on BSE.

Shares of JSW Energy are in news today after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. The company's board cleared the raising of long-term funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via rated and listed Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. Net profit slipped 32% to Rs 157 crore in Q3 against Rs 232 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue slipped 1% year-on-year to Rs 2,640 crore in Q3 from Rs 2,661 crore in the corresponding period last year.

JSW Energy stock fell 5.72% to close at Rs 504 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 534.60 on BSE. Total 1.79 lakh shares of JSW Energy changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.14 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 88,087 crore.

The stock has gained 3.44 per cent in a year and risen 113 per cent in two years. 

The company also re-appointed Rajiv Sharma as an independent director of the company for a second term of five consecutive years with effect from 24 March 2025. Earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 29, 2025, 8:48 AM IST
