JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls over 85 pc to Rs 474 crore

JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls over 85 pc to Rs 474 crore

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,516 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

JSW Steel on Friday posted a sharp 85.50 per cent fall in its December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore mainly on account of higher expenses.

Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 39,322 crore from Rs 38,225 crore a year ago.

Expenses were also higher at Rs 38,288 crore as against Rs 31,986 crore.

Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSW group has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports. PTI ABI SHW

Published on: Jan 20, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 20, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
