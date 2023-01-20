JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls over 85 pc to Rs 474 crore

JSW Steel on Friday posted a sharp 85.50 per cent fall in its December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore mainly on account of higher expenses.

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,516 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 39,322 crore from Rs 38,225 crore a year ago.

Expenses were also higher at Rs 38,288 crore as against Rs 31,986 crore.

Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSW group has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports. PTI ABI SHW