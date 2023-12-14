Jupiter Wagons shares rose 5% on Rs 1,617-crore order win; check details 

Shares of multibagger Jupiter Wagons Ltd ended over 4% higher today after the railway sector firm said the ministry of railways has awarded an order to the company for manufacture and supply of 4,000 numbers of BOXNS Wagons for a contract value of Rs 1,617 crore. Jupiter Wagons shares ended 4.51% higher at Rs 329.15 against the previous close of Rs 314.95 on BSE. Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose 5% intraday to a high of Rs 330.65 on BSE.

Total 5.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.46 crore on BSE today.

The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,570.64 crore on BSE. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 255.26% in a year and risen 241.62 per cent in 2023.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 412.50 on September 6, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 82.65 on December 26, 2022.

Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating very low volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Jupiter Wagons stands at 44.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading lower than the 10 day and 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The railway sector firm logged a 241% rise in September quarter profit. Net profit zoomed to Rs 82.1 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 24.1 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Revenue surged 112% to Rs 885.1 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 417.7 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.