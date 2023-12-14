scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Jupiter Wagons shares rose 5% on Rs 1,617-crore order win; check details 

Feedback

Jupiter Wagons shares rose 5% on Rs 1,617-crore order win; check details 

Jupiter Wagons shares ended 4.51% higher at Rs 329.15 against the previous close of Rs 314.95 on BSE.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading lower than the 10 day and 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading lower than the 10 day and 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages
SUMMARY
  • The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,570.64 crore on BSE.
  • Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 255.26% in a year and risen 241.62 per cent in 2023
  • The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 412.50 on  September 6, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 82.65 on December 26, 2022.     

Shares of multibagger Jupiter Wagons Ltd ended over 4% higher today after the railway sector firm said the ministry of railways has awarded an order to the company for manufacture and supply of 4,000 numbers of BOXNS Wagons for a contract value of Rs 1,617 crore. Jupiter Wagons shares ended 4.51% higher at Rs 329.15 against the previous close of Rs 314.95 on BSE. Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose 5% intraday to a high of Rs 330.65 on BSE.

Total 5.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.46 crore on BSE today.

The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,570.64 crore on BSE. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 255.26% in a year and risen 241.62 per cent in 2023.

ALSO READ: Rs 34 to Rs 96: This power stock delivered multibagger returns in 2023; hit record high today

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 412.50 on September 6, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 82.65 on December 26, 2022.

Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating very low volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Jupiter Wagons stands at 44.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading lower than the 10 day and 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The railway sector firm logged a 241% rise in September quarter profit. Net profit zoomed to Rs 82.1 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 24.1 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Revenue surged 112% to Rs 885.1 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 417.7 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 14, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Jupiter Wagons Ltd