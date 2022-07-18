Just Dial shares fall over 4% after Q1 loss widens to Rs 48.36 cr

Shares of Just Dial fell over 4 per cent in early trade after the local search platform's consolidated loss widened to Rs 48.36 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 against a loss of Rs 3.52 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Just Dial stock opened with a loss of 2.3 per cent at Rs 564.50 against the previous close of Rs 577.80 on BSE. Later, the share fell 4.43 per cent to Rs 552.20. Just Dial shares are trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The small cap stock fell over 48 per cent in a year and lost 31.46 per cent in 2022.

Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.03 lakh crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4,694.04 crore on BSE.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty nears 16,200; Infosys, TechM top gainers

The company said loss was driven by other income, which stood at Rs 60 crore for the quarter due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on treasury portfolio owing to a significant increase in bond yields (135-150 bps QoQ for 2-3 year AAA bonds) during the quarter.

However, sales rose to Rs 185.60 crore in Q1, up 11.5 per cent against Rs 165.41 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Operating revenue climbed 12.2 percent YoY and 11.4 per cent QoQ to Rs 185.6 crore.

Adjusted operating EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, stood at Rs 11 crore. The company has ramped up hiring across critical functions such as technology, content, sales, and marketing teams which has resulted in higher employee expenses, Just Dial said in a regulatory filing.

The company offers information service activities. It provides its services across various platforms, such as Web, mobile (application or browser), voice and short message service (SMS). It offers various services, such as JD Mart, JD Omni, and JD Pay.