Business Today
Just Dial shares in news today as Q1 profit surges 69%

Just Dial shares slipped 1.46% to Rs 1035.25 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1050.55. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8803.80 crore.

Shares of Just Dial are in focus today after the local search engine reported a 69.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the June 2024 quarter. Just Dial shares slipped 1.46% to Rs 1035.25 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1050.55 on BSE. The stock opened flat at Rs 1050.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8803.80 crore on BSE. Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.87 crore.

Net profit zoomed to Rs 141.2 crore in Q1 against a net profit of Rs 83.4 crore in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 13.6% to Rs 280.5 crore against Rs 247 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Operating profit rose to Rs 80.5 crore in Q1 against Rs 36.6 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margins climbed to 28.7% in Q1 compared to 14.8% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Just Dial reported a total traffic (unique visitors) of 181.3 million, a 5.7% year-on-year and 6.0% quarter-on-quarter rise. Mobile platforms accounted for 85.3% of the traffic, while 11.3% came from desktop or personal computers and 3.4% from the Voice platform.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 18, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
