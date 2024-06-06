Kalpataru Projects shares in focus ahead of board meet to raise funds

Shares of Kalpataru Projects are in news today after the firm said its board would consider and approve the proposal for the raising of funds on Monday, June 10, 2024. Kalpataru Projects shares ended 4.02% higher at Rs 1106 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1063.60.

Total 8853 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 95.26 crore. Market cap of the civil construction firm climbed to Rs 17,966 crore.

The stock has risen 111.33% in a year and gained 54.42% in 2024. The multibagger stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 38.8. Kalpataru Projects shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 515.40 on June 23, 2023 and scaled a 52 week high of Rs 1369.95 crore on May 21, 2024.

“A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 10th June, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the proposal for the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis,” said the firm in a communication to bourses.

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

