Kalpataru Projects shares in news today on fresh order win; check details 

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International are in news today after the firm said it has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,241 crore. Kalpataru Projects International shares ended 2.73% lower at Rs 1367.55 on Monday. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 22,215 crore. Total 6708 lakh shares of Kalpataru Projects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 91.59 lakh. Market cap of Kalpataru Projects slipped to Rs 22,215 crore on BSE. Kalpataru Projects shares have a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalpataru Projects stands at 53.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Kalpataru Projects stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 20 day moving averages.

"Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India, have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,241 Crores. The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: 1. Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market 2. Residential and Commercial Building projects in India," said the firm in a communication to bourses.



Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are happy with the robust ordering momentum. These new orders has further strengthen our order book with YTD order inflows reaching over Rs 11,000 Crores. More importantly, nearly 80-85% of the new order inflows including L1 are from our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings and Factories (B&F) business, which gives us good confidence to deliver sustainable growth and profitably on back of our robust capabilities, strong track record and leading market position in these businesses.”

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.



