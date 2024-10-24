KEC International shares in news as firm wins orders worth Rs 1,142 crore 

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, are in news today after the firm said it has secured new orders of Rs. 1,142 crores across its various businesses. KEC International shares ended 0.49% lower at Rs 931.05 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 935.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 24,784 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 62% in 2024 and risen 50.20% in a year. A total of 0.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.19 crore.

Details of the orders are given below.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and Americas:

• 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia

• Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Railways:

The business has secured an order for construction of bridges and associated works for a railway line in the conventional segment in India.

Cables:



The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd said, “We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders. Our international order book has seen significant growth in recent months, particularly in the Middle East, driven by a series of successful order wins in Saudi Arabia and UAE. We are also enthused by the order in Railways, which strengthens our portfolio in the conventional Railway segment. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs. 13,500 crore, reflecting a robust growth of over ~50% compared to last year.”

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.