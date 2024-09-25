scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
KEC International shares in news today on launch of QIP, check details

Feedback

KEC International shares in news today on launch of QIP, check details

KEC International shares ended 4.06% higher at Rs 983.45 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 945.05 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The civil construction stock has gained 62% in 2024 and risen 50.20% in a year. A total of 0.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.87 crore.  The civil construction stock has gained 62% in 2024 and risen 50.20% in a year. A total of 0.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.87 crore. 

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, are in news today after the firm said it has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares, at a floor price of Rs 976.64 per share. 

The company said it may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, and the final issue price will be determined in consultation with the lead managers.

Related Articles

KEC International shares ended 4.06% higher at Rs 983.45 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 945.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 25,283 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 62% in 2024 and risen 50.20% in a year. A total of 0.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.87 crore. 

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 25, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement