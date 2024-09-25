KEC International shares in news today on launch of QIP, check details

Shares of KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, are in news today after the firm said it has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares, at a floor price of Rs 976.64 per share.

The company said it may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, and the final issue price will be determined in consultation with the lead managers.

KEC International shares ended 4.06% higher at Rs 983.45 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 945.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 25,283 crore.

The civil construction stock has gained 62% in 2024 and risen 50.20% in a year. A total of 0.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.87 crore.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables). It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.