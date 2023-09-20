Multibagger industrial products stock to turn ex-dividend today; zoomed 790% in three years

Shares of multibagger Kilburn Engineering Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 20, (Wednesday). Kilburn Engineering has declared a dividend of 10% amounting to Rs 1 per share. The industrial products stock ended 1.82% lower at Rs 156.60 on September 18. The stock slipped 3.38% to an intraday low of Rs 154.10 on Monday. Total 0.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.31 crore. Market cap of Kilburn Engineering fell to Rs 588.35 crore on BSE. Kilburn Engineering shares have delivered 790% returns in three years.

Kilburn Engineering shares have a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

The firm logged a stellar set of earnings in the June quarter. Kilburn Engineering reported a 144.82% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. Net profit of Kilburn Engineering zoomed to Rs 7.1 crore in Q1 against Rs 2.9 crore in the June 2022 quarter. The Kilburn Engineering stock opened higher at Rs 162.95 on BSE. It hit a 52 week low of Rs 56.35 on September 30, 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 173.95 on September 12, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kilburn Engineering stands at 46.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Kilburn Engineering stock stands higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

14 promoters held 53.90 per cent stake in the firm and 10,091 public shareholders owned 46.10 per cent or 1.73 crore shares for the quarter ended June 2023. Of these, 9511 public shareholders held 47.83 lakh shares or 12.73% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 65 shareholders with 14.51% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended June 2023.

About the company

Kilburn Engineering is engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment / systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors, namely chemical, including soda ash, carbon black, steel, nuclear power, petrochemical and food processing. The company operates through manufacturing of engineering products segment.

