Feedback

Kotak Institutional Equities cuts Zomato's target price. Here's why

Zomato has begun offering customers free deliveries for limited time after payment of an additional fee with an existing order. This offering can result in flat contribution margins for Zomato over the next 1-2 quarters, Kotak said

Zomato’s food delivery GMV growth may decelerate to 21 per cent YoY in H2FY23 from 35 per cent YoY in H1FY23, Kotak Institutional Equities said on Tuesday Zomato’s food delivery GMV growth may decelerate to 21 per cent YoY in H2FY23 from 35 per cent YoY in H1FY23, Kotak Institutional Equities said on Tuesday

Kotak Institutional Equities has cut Zomato's target price to Rs 85 from Rs 100 earlier, as its conversations with industry participants indicated that food delivery gross merchandise value (GMV) growth may remain subdued in the near-term, owing to weak demand. The target still suggests a 46 per cent potential upside over Monday's closing price of Rs 58.20 apiece.

"Lower growth forecasts drive a revised DCF-based FV of Rs 85 (Rs100 earlier). Zomato is our preferred pick among internet stocks, given the duopolistic market structure and large market potential," it said.

Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 27, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
