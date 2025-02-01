KPI Green Energy: Why the multibagger stock is in news on Budget day 

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd are in news ahead of Budget 2025 today as the company said KPI Green Energy Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia Private Limited have successfully developed and commissioned a total of 40.16 MW Renewable Power Projects under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.

The multibagger stock ended 4.99% higher at Rs 367.40 in the previous trading session. The power stock opened higher at Rs 367.40 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 349.95 on BSE. The stock has risen 245% in two years and gained 566% in three years.

A total of 0.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 83.38 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,233 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 744 on August 12, 2024 and a fell to 52-week low of Rs 312.95 on January 29, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of KPI Green Energy stands at 35, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"We are pleased to inform you that KPI Green Energy Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia Private Limited have successfully developed and commissioned a total of 40.16 MW Renewable Power Projects for our esteemed clients under

Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment," said KPI Green.

KPI Green Energy is a solar power generating company focused on providing solar power both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under the brand name of `Solarism' and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.