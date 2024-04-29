KPIT Technologies shares rise 6% on Q4 earnings, dividend announcement 

Shares of KPIT Technologies rose 6% in the afternoon session today after the IT firm reported a 3.22% rise in Q4 net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 165.9 crore in Q4 against Rs 156.7 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.60/- per equity share i.e. (46%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24.

The stock rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,500 today, up 5.79% against the previous close of Rs 1415.50 on BSE. Total 0.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.35 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 41,121 crore.

The software major expects its revenue growth for the financial year 2025 at 18-22%, while margin at over 20.5%.

Revenue rose 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,321 crore compared to Rs 1,260 crore in the last quarter. EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation climbed 5.7% to Rs 277 crore in Q4 from Rs 262 crore recorded in the December quarter.

The company's EBITDA margin stood at 21% compared to 20.8% a quarter ago.