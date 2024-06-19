IT stock with final dividend of Rs 45 to turn ex-dividend today 

Shares of LTIMindtree are trading ex-dividend today for a final dividend of Rs 45 per share. The stock of the software and consulting firm ended at Rs 5089.20 in the previous session. In the current session, the IT stock opened flat at Rs 5088.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.49 lakh crore.

Total 315 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.95 lakh. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.49 lakh crore on BSE.

The stock has delivered flat returns in the last one year and fallen 19.46% in 2024.

LTIMindtree shares have a beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 66.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day but lower than the 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

In Q4 of the last fiscal, the IT services company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,100 crore, down 1% year-on-year (YoY). Revenue from operations in Q4 rose 2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,893 crore against Rs 8,691 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per share in the last fiscal. EBIT for Q4 fell 8% YoY to Rs 1,309 crore, while margins declined to 14.7%.

Segment-wise, revenue growth from the BFSI industry came at 35.1%, followed by tech, media, and communications. The manufacturing and consumer businesses grew 18.6% and 15%, respectively.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company. It offers a range of information technology (IT) services, such as agile, analytics and information management, application development, maintenance and outsourcing, enterprise solutions, infrastructure management services, testing, digital solutions, and platform-based solutions to clients in diverse industries.