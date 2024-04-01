scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
M&M records 4% rise in March sales, stock trading flat

Feedback

M&M records 4% rise in March sales, stock trading flat

M&M shares were trading at Rs 1920.50 against the previous close of Rs 1921.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

M&M stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. M&M stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • The stock of M&M has gained 12.77% this year and gained 65.43% in the last one year.
  • Total 0.85 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.37 crore on BSE today.
  • The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 20,930.

Shares of automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd) were trading flat in the afternoon session on Monday even as one of India’s leading automotive companies, logged a 4% rise in overall auto sales for March 2024. Sales climbed to 68,413 vehicles, a rise of 4%, including exports.

Related Articles

M&M shares were trading at Rs 1920.50 against the previous close of Rs 1921.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

The stock of M&M has gained 12.77% this year and gained 65.43% in the last one year. Total 0.85 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.37 crore on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of M&M stock stands at 58.5, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. The stock has a beta of 0.7, indicating average volatility in a year. M&M stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

M&M’s utility vehicles segment in the domestic market rose 13% to 40,631 vehicles Overall, utility vehicles sales rose to 41,161, including exports.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 20,930.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We ended the financial year F24 on a positive note with Mahindra PikUps crossing 2 lakh units during the year, which is the highest ever for any commercial vehicle in the load segment in India. In March, we sold a total of 40,631 SUVs, with a growth of 13% and 68,413 total vehicles, a 4% growth over last year.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 01, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd