Marico shares to go ex-dividend today; SBI Life to consider dividend, Natco Pharma to mull share buyback

Gokul Agro Resources shares, on the other hand, will go ex-rights today. The board of SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life) will consider an interim dividend while the board Natco Pharma Ltd will consider a proposal of share buyback.

Shares of Marico would turn ex-dividend today. Marico had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on March 28.

In the case of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, the company had announced a rights issue, with rights entitlements ratio of one share for every 32 shares held by shareholders as on record date. The issue price was fixed at Rs 92 per share and the issue size was 44,71,011 shares.

SBI Life on March 2 informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors will consider and approve interim dividend on equity shares for FY23, if any, today.

"The record date for determining the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for FY23, if any, declared by the board of directors of the company shall be Thursday, March 16, 2023. We further inform you that, the window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall remain closed from Thursday, March 02, 2023 to Friday, March 10, 2023 (both days inclusive) for all the directors, employees of the company and their immediate relatives, in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015," it said.

Natco Pharma on March 2 informed bourses that a meeting of board of directors of the company will be scheduled on Wednesday, March 2023 "to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each as well as matters related/ incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws."



