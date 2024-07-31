Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 47% to Rs 3,650 crore; stock hits record high

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 46.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) uptick in its first quarter net profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25) on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 3,649.9 crore compared to Rs 2,485.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Related Articles

The company registered net sales of Rs 33,875.3 crore in Q1 FY25, an increase of 9.82 per cent as against Rs 30,845.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Sales in the domestic market came at 4,51,308 units in the June 2024 quarter, up by 3.8 per cent over that in Q1 FY24. The export sales were at 70,560 units, a growth of 11.6 per cent YoY.

The company said it sold a total of 5,21,868 vehicles during the quarter, up 4.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

"EBITDA grew by 50.9 per cent YoY while margin expanded significantly by 344 basis points (bps) YoY to 12.7 per cent. Strong overall performance led APAT to expand," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

"It was a strong quarter from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd especially on the operational front which was largely driven by better operating leverage and mix improvement in domestic as well as international markets. Higher contribution of premium mix has led it to deliver all-time high realisation and multi-year high EBITDA margin," it further stated.

The quarterly announcement came post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, shares of Maruti Suzuki jumped 4 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 13,390. It eventually settled 2.28 per cent higher at Rs 13,167.95. At this price, it has gained 28.07 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

On the technical setup, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The stock has given a falling channel breakout on daily charts, suggesting a rise in optimism. The recent price rise was backed by significant volume. In the short term, the stock might move towards Rs 14,000, with support on the lower end placed at Rs 12,850."