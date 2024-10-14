Mazagon Dock shares are down 26% from record high; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Mazagon Dock are trading 26% lower to their record high reached in July this year. The stock, which hit a record high of Rs 5859.95 on July 5, 2024 was trading at Rs 4,338 today, down 26% during the period. The stock has been highly volatile during the last one year, with a beta of 1.4. In the current session, the multibagger stock was trading 1.14% lower at Rs 4335 agains the previous close of Rs 4382.90. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 87,472 crore. Mazagon Dock shares have gained 101% in a year and risen 594% in two years. The stock has zoomed 1521% in three years.

Total 0.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.49 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Mazagon Dock stands at 54.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Mazagon Dock shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 50 day moving average.

Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, PL Capital- Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from the peak zone of Rs 5860 and recently, after making a low of Rs 3852, has indicated a decent pullback with currently having a positive candle formation with significant volume participation to move past the confluence of 50EMA and 200 period MA at 4315 zone, improving the bias and anticipating for further rise in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy and has much upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking very attractive, one can buy the stock for an upside target of Rs 5100, keeping the stop loss of Rs 4000."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivatives, Angel One said, "Mazagon Dock has undergone profit booking, followed by a time-wise corrective phase after the vertical rally. Currently, the stock has seen some support near its 100 DEMA on the daily time frame chart and showcased a sign of respite from its corrective phase. On the level-specific front, Rs 4200, followed by Rs 4000, is likely to provide cushion to any upcoming blips in the near future. While on the higher end, Rs 4800- Rs 4900 (Bearish Gap) is the crucial hurdle, and momentum is likely to return once it breaches the same authoritatively."

Ameya Ranadive, CMT CFTe and Senior Technical Analyst at StoxBox has assigned a price target of Rs 4,750- Rs 4,900 for mid-term investors. Stop loss can be fixed at Rs 3,800.

"Mazagon Dock is experiencing a phase of profit-booking as the stock consolidates in both time and price. Despite the pullback, the stock has recently regained strength, moving above its 20- and 50-day EMAs, a positive signal for a potential upward move. With its current technical setup, it presents an appealing buy opportunity at these levels. However, the real momentum could kick in once the stock breaks above Rs 4,700, which may unlock significant upside potential. A mean-reversion trade strategy could be viable here, with long positions being considered as long as the price remains above the 100-day EMA, where a stop-loss could be placed for risk management. However, caution is advised if the stock breaches the Rs 3,800 level, as that would indicate a shift in sentiment," said Ranadive.

Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Mazagon Dock stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 4150. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 4544 could lead to a target of Rs 5,000 in the near term."

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) is a leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Mazagon Dock is primarily engaged in constructing and repairing warships and submarines for MoD and other types of vessels i.e. cargo ships, multipurpose support vessels, barges and border outposts, tugs, dredgers, water tankers, etc. for commercial clients.