Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share lists at 49% premium to issue price

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share delivered 49% returns to investors on its market debut today. The stock listed at a premium of 49.13% to its issue price of Rs 145 on BSE today. The share opened at Rs 216.25 delivering investors return of Rs 71.25 compared to IPO price band of Rs 135 to Rs 145 per share. Total 13.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 26.35 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,785 crore.

The share was trading 12.37% or Rs 26.75 lower at Rs 189.50 compared to debut price of Rs 216 on BSE Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO was launched on September 29 and closed on October 1.

The share sale was subscribed 157.41 times, the highest-ever by a PSU entity. The IPO of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders received bids for 481.65 crore shares compared to issue size of 3.05 crore shares. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 35.63 times, while the quote for non-institutional investors was subscribed 678.88 times and qualified institutional buyers 89.71 times.

The IPO comprised 3,05,99,017 shares through an offer for sale (OFS). The government which has 100 per cent stake in the company is selling 15.17 per cent stake. Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have been listed on BSE and NSE.

