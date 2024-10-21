MCX shares in news today as bourse reports profit in Q2 

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), the country's largest commodity derivatives exchange are in news today after the firm announced its September quarter earnings. It turned profitable with a profit of Rs 153.6 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 19.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The stock rose 3.44% to Rs 6560 on BSE on Friday . Market cap of MCX stood at Rs 33,456 crore. The stock has a beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The stock has gained 399% in two years and risen 199% in a year. Total 0.21 lakh shares of the bourse changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.56 crore on BSE in the previous session.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of MCX stands at 75.8, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. MCX shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Revenue from operations climbed 73% to Rs 285.6 crore as against Rs 165.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

EBITDA climbed to Rs 179.4 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal over Rs 28.6 crore loss in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 62.8% in the reporting quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results were announced after market hours on Friday.