Metropolis Healthcare, NCL Industries shares to go ex-dividend; Akashdeep Metal to turn ex-split

Metropolis Healthcare, NCL Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Suprajit Engineering and Premco Global are five stocks that will turn ex-dividend today. Shares of Akashdeep Metal Industries will go ex-stock split. Companies such as Sanofi India, Enkei Wheels, Mideast Integrated Steels and KSB will announce their quarterly results later in the day.

Metropolis Healthcare shares would turn ex-dividend today. Metropolis Healthcare had announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share. The record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on March 12.

NCL Industries shares would turn ex-dividend today. NCL Industries had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 11.

Kirloskar Oil Engines shares would turn ex-dividend today. Kirloskar Oil Engines had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 10.

Torrent Pharma shares would turn ex-dividend today. Torrent Pharma had announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share and a special dividend of Rs 13 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The two dividends will be paid on March 16.



Shares of Suprajit Engineering and Premco Global will also turn ex-dividend today. Suprajit Engineering had announced a dividend of Rs 1.05 per share while Premco Global had declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Sanofi India’s board will approve the audited accounts for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year.

Meanwhile, the board of Vivanta Industries will meet today to consider a prposal of stock split. In a BSE filing on February 14, the company said: "We wish to inform the exchange that the meeting of the board of directors of Vivanta Industries is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 23rd February, 2023 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the 'record date' for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of one (1) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 1/- each in the share sapital of the company."

