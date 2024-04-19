scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Motilal Oswal shares rally 9%, hit record high; co to consider bonus issue on April 26

Feedback

Motilal Oswal shares rally 9%, hit record high; co to consider bonus issue on April 26

Motilal Oswal shares are up 76 per cent in 2024 so far and 263 per cent in the past one year. On Friday, the stock rose 9.06 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,270.80 on BSE.

Motilal Oswal shares rally 9%, hit record high; co to consider bonus issue on April 26 Motilal Oswal shares rally 9%, hit record high; co to consider bonus issue on April 26

Multibagger stock: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (Motilal Oswal) in an stock exchange filing said its board members would meet on Friday, April 26, to declare bonus issue, if any, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company. The broking firm will be announcing its March quarter results the same day. Folloing the development, the stock rose 9.06 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,270.80 on BSE.

Related Articles

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and in continuation to our letter dated March 21, 2024, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid matters," the brokerage said.

In another filing, the broking firm said it would hold earnings conference call with investor and analyst at 6 pm on Friday to discuss financial performance for Q4 FY 2023-24. Motilal Oswal shares are up 76 per cent in 2024 so far and 263 per cent in the last one year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd