Motilal Oswal shares rally 9%, hit record high; co to consider bonus issue on April 26

Multibagger stock: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (Motilal Oswal) in an stock exchange filing said its board members would meet on Friday, April 26, to declare bonus issue, if any, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company. The broking firm will be announcing its March quarter results the same day. Folloing the development, the stock rose 9.06 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,270.80 on BSE.

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and in continuation to our letter dated March 21, 2024, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid matters," the brokerage said.

In another filing, the broking firm said it would hold earnings conference call with investor and analyst at 6 pm on Friday to discuss financial performance for Q4 FY 2023-24. Motilal Oswal shares are up 76 per cent in 2024 so far and 263 per cent in the last one year.