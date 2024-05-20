Multibagger defence stock at record high post highest Q4 profit, EBITDA

Shares of Data Patterns have surged to their record high post their Q4 and FY24 earnings. The multibagger stock ended 4.14% higher at Rs 3320.35 on May 19 against the previous close of Rs 3188.50 on BSE. In the same session, the Data Patterns stock rose to a record high of Rs 3347.90. The stock has gained 107% in a year and zoomed 350% in two years.

The earnings were announced after market hours on May 18. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 18,588 crore in the previous session. The defence firm recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.50/- (Rupees Six and Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share (@ 325% per equity share of Rs.2/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, will be paid on or before Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Net profit in Q4 came at at a record Rs 71 cr as against Rs 51 cr in Q3 FY24, rising 40%. Total revenue rose 29% to Rs 195 crore in Q4 from Rs. 151 cr in Q3.

EBITDA climbed 55% to Rs 93 Cr in Q4 FY24 -highest in a quarter-as against Rs 60 cr in Q3 FY24. Profit before tax for Q4 FY24 rose 45% to Rs 95 Cr as against Rs 66 Cr in Q3 FY24.

In FY24, revenue climbed 22% to Rs 566 crore from Rs. 463 Cr in FY 2022-23. EBITDA rose 29% to Rs 222 Cr in FY24 against Rs 172 Cr in FY23. Profit after tax in FY24 surged 47% to Rs. 182 Cr against Rs. 124 Cr in FY 23. PAT margin for FY2024 was 35% against 27% in FY2023.

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defense products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.