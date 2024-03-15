scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger garment player announces record date for stock split, bonus issue. Details here

Feedback

Multibagger garment player announces record date for stock split, bonus issue. Details here

Lorenzini Apparels' board had approved the corporate action in their meeting held in February, which was approved by the shareholders on March 14, 2024.

After gaining to Rs 396 on Friday, shares of Lorenzini Apparels were trading at 380, marginally lower for the day. After gaining to Rs 396 on Friday, shares of Lorenzini Apparels were trading at 380, marginally lower for the day.

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd has announced its record date for the purpose of stock split and bonus shares. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Friday. The company has fixed March 27, 2024, Wednesday as the record date for the aforementioned corporate action. The company board has approved the subdivision of equity shares in a 1:10 ratio. It means that each share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each shall be split into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each on the given record date. Similarly, the company had announced a bonus issue 6:11 ratio. It means that an eligible investor will get six bonus shares with a face value of Re 1 each for every 11 shares of the company as in the given record date. This means that bonus issue shall be followed by the stock split. After gaining to Rs 396 on Friday, shares of Lorenzini Apparels were trading at 380, marginally lower for the day. The stock has surged close to 380 per cent from its 52-week lows at Rs 82.60. However, the stock has sharply corrected more than 22 per cent from its 52-week high, amid the lofty valuations in the broader markets. Lorenzini Apparels' company board of directors had approved the corporate action in their meeting held in February, which was further approved by the shareholders of the company through postal ballots on March 14, 2024. Incorporated in 2007, Lorenzini Apparels manufactures, designs, and markets ready-made garments. The Company offers formal, semi-formal, and casual wear for men and women such as pants, shirts, t-shirts, dresses, and jackets. Lorenzini serves clients majorly in North India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 15, 2024, 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd