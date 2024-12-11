scorecardresearch
Multibagger IT stock rises 10% on order win from Saudi Arabia 

Multibagger stock: The IT stock climbed 9.85% to Rs 1,877.95 against the previous close of Rs 1,709.50 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 1727.25 on Wednesday.

Aurionpro Solutions shares: The stock of the IT services firm has risen 65% this year and zoomed 1207% in the last three years. Aurionpro Solutions shares: The stock of the IT services firm has risen 65% this year and zoomed 1207% in the last three years.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd rose 10% today after the IT company secured a deal with a major Saudi bank to modernize its corporate banking tech using 'iCashpro+'. The multibagger stock climbed 9.85% to Rs 1,877.95 against the previous close of Rs 1,709.50 on BSE. Aurionpro Solutions stock opened higher at Rs 1727.25 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1709.50 on BSE. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Aurionpro Solutions stock stands at 58.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. 

The stock of the IT services firm has risen 65% this year and zoomed 1207% in the last three years. Total 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.08 crore on BSE. Market cap of Aurionpro Solutions rose to Rs 10,117.60 crore on BSE. 

Aurionpro Solutions shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year.  

"Aurionpro Solutions has secured a significant order from a major Saudi Arabian bank to modernize its corporate banking operations using the iCashpro+ platform. This strategic partnership aims to streamline banking processes, enhance digital offerings, and elevate customer experiences," said the firm. 

Sandeep Chiber, EVP Sales at Aurionpro said, "We are thrilled to partner with this prestigious bank in the KSA, reinforcing our intent to become a key player in the region’s financial technology landscape. Our cutting-edge transaction banking platform, iCashpro+ delivers the most advanced functionality available today, including AI-driven automation, thereby enabling banks to offer a superior experience to their customers."

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 11, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
