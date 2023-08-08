Multibagger stock: This Jhunjhunwala, Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal share goes ex-bonus after 875% rally in 3 years

Shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, which have rallied 122 per cent over its 52-week low level, will turn ex-date for bonus on Tuesday in the 1:1 ratio. The stock has many seasoned investors such as Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal and Rekha Jhunjhunwala as stakeholders.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers is engaged in offering ramming mass minerals. It offers white silica sand, casting powder, white ramming mass, premixed ramming mass and quartz silica ramming mass, among others. The company was set up by the Kabra family, based in Jaipur. The company got listed on BSE in April 2016. The company has manufacturing facility at Nevai in Rajasthan. Raghav Productivity Enhancers has pan-India presence. It also exports to over 30 countries. The customer base is also well-diversified, with the top five customers contributing only about 30 per cent of the operating income.

Data showed Rekha Jhunjhuwala owned 5.12 per cent stake in the company as on June 30. Ashish Kacholia owned 2,31,683 shares or 2.02 per cent stake in this company. Mukul Mahavir Agrawal also owned 1,78,074 shares or 1.55 per cent stake in Raghav Productivity Enhancers. Utpal Sheth, CEO at Rare Enterprises also owned 3,94,711 shares or 3.44 per cent stake in the firm.

Ashish Kaholia and Mukul Agrawal have emerged as public shareholders in Raghav Productivity Enhancers in the December quarter. Jhunjhunwala entered the counter in the March quarter. This is even as the stock has rallied 875 per cent in the last three years.

Mukul kept his holding in the company unchanged in the June quarter, so did Kacholia. Jhunjhunwala was seen trimming stake marginally from 5.23 per cent in the March quarter.

