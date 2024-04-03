scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Nalco shares hit record high on stellar output, sales in FY24

Feedback

Nalco shares hit record high on stellar output, sales in FY24

Nalco shares climbed 5.29% to a record high of Rs 174.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 32,076  crore on BSE.

Nalco shares hit record high on stellar output, sales in FY24 Nalco shares hit record high on stellar output, sales in FY24
SUMMARY
  • Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 167.20 on BSE.
  • Nalco shares have a beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility in a year.
  • The stock has gained 118% in a year and risen 305.67% in a span of two years.

Shares of National Aluminium Co. Ltd. (Nalco) rose to record high in early deals on Wednesday after the state-owned firm said it clocked the highest-ever cast metal production of 4,63,428 metric tonne, bauxite excavation of 76,00,230 metric tonne, and metal sale of 4,70,108 metric tonne in FY24. During the year, the company has also added a new aluminum alloy ingot (AL59) to its product range.

Related Articles

Nalco shares climbed 5.29% to a record high of Rs 174.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 32,076 crore on BSE. Total 8.77 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.08 crore in early trade.

Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 167.20 on BSE. Nalco shares have a beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock has gained 118% in a year and risen 305.67% in a span of two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Nalco stock stands at 63.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Nalco shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 03, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
National Aluminium Company Ltd
National Aluminium Company Ltd