NBCC shares rise 6% as firm wins work orders in Goa 

Shares of NBCC (India) rose over 6% in the afternoon session after the Navratna firm said it won work orders worth Rs 1,726.00 crore. The Goa government has awarded these orders to NBCC. NBCC shares hit an intraday high of Rs 93.45, up 6.25% against the previous close of Rs 87.95 on BSE. The stock is oversold on charts with its RSI slipping to 18.8, indicating there are more sellers than buyers for the stock in today's session.

However, shares of NBCC have zoomed 113% in a year and gained 319% in two years. The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility. Market cap of the firm rose to to Rs 24,759 crore today. Total 13.88 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.74 crore on Monday.

Details of the work orders are:

Redevelopment of Junta House, 18th June Road, Panjim; Redevelopment of Govt. Garage, MG Road, Panjim; Construction of Administrative Building at Porvarim; Redevelopment of Circuit House, Panjim; Redevelopment of Govt. Quarters, St. Inez and Redevelopment of Mini Convention Centre at Tiswadi, patto.

NBCC stock is trading in the red zone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. At the current level, the stock is down 34.52% from its record high of Rs 139.90 on August 28, 2024.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.