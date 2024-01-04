NBCC shares hit 52-week high as firm wins orders worth Rs 98 crore

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd rose to a fresh 52-week high today after the Navratna PSU firm said it has won orders worth Rs 98 crore from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,890 crore. NBCC stock hit a high of Rs 89.99 on BSE. The PSU stock has gained 117.60% in six months and risen 119.20% in a year.

In the current session, total 39.92 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 35.38 crore on BSE. NBCC shares have a beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NBCC stock stands at 68.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

NBCC logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal against a profit of Rs 95.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue rose to Rs 2129 crore during the September quarter of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 2073.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Order book for the quarter was flat sequentially at Rs 55,000 crore. The NBCC management has guided for Rs 11,000 crore in revenues and 5-5.5 per cent EBITDA margins for FY24.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.

