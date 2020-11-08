Nine out of 10 most-valued firms add Rs 2.30 lakh crore to m-cap; HDFC twins biggest gainer

Nine out of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 2.30 lakh crore to their combined market capitalisation last week, with HDFC twins (HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank) leading the pack.

Last week, BSE Sensex advanced 2,278 points, or 5.75 per cent. HDFC Bank was the biggest gainer from the elite club with its valuation zooming by Rs 68,430.18 crore to Rs 7.19 lakh crore. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC jumped Rs 38,484.05 crore to Rs 3.83 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 34,892.98 crore to its market valuation at Rs 3.05 lakh crore. Kotak Mahindra witnessed a gain of Rs 33,649.7 crore in m-cap at Rs 3.39 lakh crore.

Infosys's valuation jumped by Rs 22,489.7 crore to Rs 4.74 lakh crore and that of TCS rose by Rs 16,285.35 crore to Rs 10.06 lakh crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited increased by Rs 5,169.03 crore to Rs 4.92 lakh crore and that of Bharti Airtels by Rs 8,810.72 crore to Rs 2.45 lakh crore. HCL Technologies added Rs 2,008.11 crore to Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries' valuation declined Rs 17,141.77 crore to Rs 13.72 lakh crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, RIL remained at number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.

