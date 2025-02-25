NTPC shares in focus today on green energy projects in Madhya Pradesh 

Shares of NTPC Ltd are in news today after the state-owned power producer it has inked multiple MoUs with the Madhya Pradesh government during the Global Investors Summit, being held in Bhopal on 24th-25th February 2025. These MoUs entail investment of over Rs 2 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh by the NTPC Group (NTPC Limited along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd).

Shares of NTPC ended 1.79% lower at Rs 320.10 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 325.95 on BSE. NTPC's market cap fell to Rs 3.10 lakh crore. Total 1.88 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.07 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NTPC stands at 51.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has a high beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The stock has fallen 5.21 per cent this year and gained 87.19% in two years. It rose 157.73% in the last three years.

The MoUs include renewable projects based on solar, wind, pump hydro and other carbon neutral energy sources in Madhya Pradesh. The first MoU was inked between NGEL and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) for setting up renewable energy projects up to 20 GW or more in the state, at an approximate investment of Rs 1,20,000 Crore.

The second MOU was signed between NTPC & MP Govt for other sustainable non-fossil fuel power plants at an estimated investment of Rs. 80,000 Crore. Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL), has inked this MOU on behalf of the state Govt. An agreement was also signed between MP govt & NTPC, pertaining to an intent to invest approximately Rs 4,000 crore in setting up 800 MW of pumped hydro storage project in the state.