NTPC stock in focus today on plan to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore

Shares of state-owned NTPC Ltd are in news today as the power producer said it would consider raising funds up to Rs 12,000 crore in a board meeting on June 29. NTPC shares ended flat at Rs 360.85 in the previous session on BSE. NTPC shares have gained 93.43 per cent in one year and risen 16.59 per cent in 2024. Market cap of NTPC stood at 3.49 lakh crore on BSE. Total 4.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.14 crore.

The stock reached an all-time high of Rs 395 on June 4, 2024 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 184.35 on June 26, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NTPC stock stands at 49.3, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 1.5 indicating high volatility in a year. NTPC shares are trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day and 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, 29 June, 2024 to, inter-alia, consider issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/noncumulative, non-convertible debentures ("Bonds/NCDs") upto Rs.12,000 Crore, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” said the power producer in a communication to bourses.