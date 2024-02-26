Multibagger stock in focus today on order win from Indian Railways; check details

Shares of multibagger Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd are in focus today after the firm said it won an order worth Rs 12.79 crore from Indian Railways. The order from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways relates to manufacturing and supplying of 208 sets of ‘Seat and Berths’ for LWACCN coaches.

The expected completion date of the order is December 24, 2024.

The Oriental Rail Infrastructure stock ended 1.59% lower at Rs 272.30 on BSE in the previous session. Total 0.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.23 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1467 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 33.50 on May 4, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 302.40 on January 8, 2024 on BSE. Oriental Rail shares have a beta of 0.2, indicating very low volatility in a year. In the last one year, the Oriental Rail stock has surged 390% and delivered multibagger returns of 333.67% in six months.

"We wish to inform you that Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited has secured orders worth Rs. 12,79,86,280.91/- ( Rupees Twelve Crore Seventy-Nine Lakhs Eighty-Six Thousand Two Hundred Eighty and Ninety-One Paise only) from 'Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways'," said Oriental Rail in a communication to bourses.

“Delivery is to be made to ICF: Furnishing Depot. Further, 90% of payment to be received against Inspection Certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material and Balance 10 % after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods,” added the exchange filing of Oriental.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 57.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Oriental Rail shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & berth, compreg boards and also engaged in trading of timber woods and all its products. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

