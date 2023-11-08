scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Paramount Communications shares hit upper circuit after strong Q2 results

Feedback

Paramount Communications shares hit upper circuit after strong Q2 results

Shares of Paramount Communications were locked in the buyer's circuit of 5 per cent to Rs 65.75 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,550 crore.

Paramount Communications' net profit climbed 73 per cent YoY to Rs 34.02 crore for the half year ended on September 30, 2023 with revenue from operations at Rs 462.98 crore. Paramount Communications' net profit climbed 73 per cent YoY to Rs 34.02 crore for the half year ended on September 30, 2023 with revenue from operations at Rs 462.98 crore.
SUMMARY
  • Paramount Communication shares hit upper circuit 5% on Wednesday.
  • The board has approved the issue of equity shares against warrants.
  • The company reported a strong set of numbers in the Sept quarter.

Shares of Paramount Communications Ltd hit upper circuit on Wednesday after the company announced a strong set of performance for the quarter ended on September 30, 2023. The company board also allotted equity shares against the conversion of warrants to non-promoter investors. The cable manufacturer reported a 55 per cent jump in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 19.49 crore in the September 2023 quarter, against a net profit of 12.62 crore in the same quarter previous year, Paramount Communications said in the exchange filing. The revenue from operations increased 18 per cent YoY in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year at Rs 254.42 crore. Its topline came in at Rs 215.68 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA for the year surged about 50 per cent to Rs 21 crore for the current quarter, with an operating profit margin of 8 per cent for the three-month ended September 2023. Shares of Paramount Communications were locked in the buyer's circuit of 5 per cent to Rs 65.75 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,550 crore. The scrip had previously settled at Rs 62.62 in the previous trading session. The stock has rallied about 225 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 20.25. Paramount Communications' net profit climbed more than 73 per cent YoY to Rs 34.02 crore for the half year ended on September 30, 2023, compared to a net profit of Rs 19.65 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations rose over 23 per cent to Rs 462.98 crore in the April-September 2023 period. The share allotment committee of the board of directors of the company has allotted 3,46,75,000 equity shares to the warrant holders belonging to non-promoters' category on exercise of warrants, which were issued to them at the price of Rs 21.57 apiece earlier. Paramount Communications is engaged in manufacturing of Wires and Cables comprising power cables, telecom cables, railway cables and specialized cables. It has widened its portfolio, building on a prestigious clientèle that includes government, institutional and major private sectors.

Also read: Hot stocks on November 8: Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, Zomato, IndusInd Bank and more

Also read: Infibeam, DroneAcharya: These 66 small-cap firms posted over 50% rise in H1FY24 sales

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 08, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Paramount Communications Ltd
Paramount Communications Ltd