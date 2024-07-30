scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Paytm shares gain 4% amid launch of this new device

Feedback

Paytm shares gain 4% amid launch of this new device

Paytm share price today: Paytm stock gained 4.01% to Rs 513 against the previous close of Rs 493.20 on BSE. Market cap of Paytm rose to Rs 31,982 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than 200 day moving averages. Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Paytm listed as One 97 Communications Ltd gained 4% in early deals on Tuesday after the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm said it has launched country’s first NFC Card Soundbox, a two-in-one mobile QR payment device. The device will serve as an affordable card payments machine for millions of offline merchants.

Related Articles

Paytm shares gained 4.01% to Rs 513 against the previous close of Rs 493.20 on BSE. Market cap of Paytm rose to Rs 31,982 crore on BSE. Total 1.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.55 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 310 on May 9, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 998.30 on October 20, 2023.

The stock has lost 34.09% in a year and fallen 22.14 per cent in 2024.  

The stock has a beta of 0.4, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Paytm stands at 65, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory. Shares of Paytm are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than 200 day moving averages.  

This next-generation payment device combines NFC technology with mobile QR payments, offering an affordable device for card payments to millions of offline merchants. Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox marks the next chapter in mobile payments with NFC card payment technology.

With an improved and longer-lasting battery life of up to 10 days, merchants can benefit from the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox without frequent charging. In addition to its core features of instant audio confirmation and a display screen for transaction amounts, this innovation helps merchants streamline their day-to-day transactions, making their business operations more efficient and cost-effective.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 30, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement