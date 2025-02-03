Paytm shares rise over 5% as firm to buy minority stake in Brazilian finance firm Dinie

Shares of Paytm listed as One 97 Communications Ltd rose over 5% intra day on Wednesday after Paytm’s wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCTL), cleared an investment of $1 million (Rs 8.7 crore) to buy 25% stake in Seven Technology LLC, the parent company of Brazilian embedded finance startup Dinie.

Paytm stock gained 5.27% to Rs 782.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 743.60 on BSE. Market cap of Paytm rose to Rs 49,402 crore on BSE. Later, Paytm stock ended 4.21% higher at Rs 774.90 on BSE.

Total 7.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 53.95 crore. The Paytm stock has risen 59.10% in a year but lost 21.47% in 2025. The stock has a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year.

After the transaction, Seven Technology and Dinie will become associate entities of the One97 Communication, the parent company of Paytm .

"This investment would help in understanding the merchants’ business landscape and opportunity in the Brazilian market," the payments company said in the filing.

The deal is expected to be completed within 45 days, with Paytm making the investment in cash.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Paytm stands at 32.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

One97 Communications is in the business of providing payment and financial services which primarily includes payment facilitator services, facilitation of consumer and merchant loan distribution to consumers and merchants, wealth management etc., marketing services which primarily consists of aggregator for digital products, ticketing business, providing voice and messaging platforms to the telecom operators and enterprise customers and other businesses, etc.