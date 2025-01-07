Persistent Systems shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd are in news today after the IT major said it would buy “select assets” from SoHo Dragon Solutions India Pvt. for a total purchase consideration of $5.94 million (Rs 50.86 crore).

Persistent Systems stock fell 1.55 percent to Rs 6305.10 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 6404.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 98,264.98 crore on BSE.

The stock opened on a flat note at Rs 6400 today. It has climbed 80.37% in a year and gained 227% in two years. It delivered multibagger returns of 178% and 1746.6 % in three years and five years, respectively.

Total 6160 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.93 crore on BSE.

The stock has a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 50.8. Persistent Systems shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

According to the exchange filing, Persistent has entered into an asset Purchase Agreement with M/s. SoHo Dragon Solutions India Pvt. on Jan. 6, 2025, to acquire select assets from Soho. Soho is primarily in the business of providing IT services to BFSI customers.

Persistent Systems is engaged in the business of providing software products and technology services. The company’s segments include banking, financial Services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare & life sciences, and technology companies and emerging verticals.